Area youth hit the golf course

On a morning that was forecasted to be spattered with rain showers, the skies held off and allowed many area children to play in the junior tournament hosted by Wedgewood Golf Club Tuesday morning.

Sixteen children showed up to participate in the event and were separated into different age groups based on age. While golfers in the younger groups played only the front nine holes, golfers in the older age ranges golfed all 18 holes.

Tee times were staggered by 10 minutes and all age groups teed off from hole No. 1.

While most of the players were from Albert Lea, Wedgewood Cove’s director of golf, Donnie Teeter said their was one player from Austin.

Winners from each age category were:

Boys 15 and over

Drew Teeter — 69

Girls 14 and over

Alyssa Jensen — 81

Boys age 13-14

Archie Nelson — 82

Girls 12 and under

Aliyah Heideman — 59

Boys age 10-12

Noah Teeter — 47

Boys age 7-9

Sam Peterson — 57