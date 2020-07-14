Authorities arrest person of interest in Owatonna homicide

Police have arrested a 28-year-old man sought in the stabbing death of another man in a park in Owatonna.

According to a report from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Owatonna police officers responded to a 911 call of a stabbing at 5:17 p.m. Sunday at Dartts Park in Owatonna. They located an unconscious man on the ground with what appeared to be stab wounds.

The Steele County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol and Mayo Ambulance also responded to the scene.

Attempts were made to provide medical aid, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

BCA crime scene personnel recovered two knives at the scene.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Mohamed Aweis Mohamed, 32, of Owatonna and confirmed stabbing was the cause of death.

The BCA identified 28-year-old Hassan Nur Hassan as a person of interest. Via The Associated Press and according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Minneapolis police arrested the man late Monday. He was booked into the Hennepin County Jail early Tuesday and has since been transferred to the Steele County Jail to await charges

Investigators ask that anyone with information, or who witnessed or has information about the incident, contact the Owatonna Police Department at 507-444-3800 or dial 911.

The investigation is ongoing.