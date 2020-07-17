Benito (Gonzales) Adams

50 years old, from Nicollet, MN died at his home in Nicollet, MN.

No services will be scheduled at this time. Bonnerup Funeral Home is helping the family.

Benito was born on May 29, 1970 in Temple, Texas. He grew up in Alden, MN and graduated from Alden- Conger High School in 1988 where he played football, baseball and wrestled. He also attended MSU in Mankato. Ben worked in the restaurant industry as a cook, sous chef and executive chef for Red Robin and the Ground Round. He spent the last 12 years at Big Dog Sports Café of North Mankato until his passing.

Benito gave a lot of his time to others. He was a member of the St. Theodore Catholic Church in Albert Lea and enjoyed watching all sports, especially the Minnesota Twins and Dallas Cowboys.

He found happiness while cooking his special ribs, eating and going to the casino. He was a big jolly person with pride and a sense of humor.

Ben leaves behind his brothers; David Adams and Gilberto (Rosie Cedillo) Adams Jr. as well as many loving family, extended relatives and dear friends.

Peace and Love Always!