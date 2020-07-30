Chamber to provide 18,000 masks to local businesses

Last Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced a new executive order implementing a statewide requirement to wear facial coverings when inside indoor businesses and indoor public settings. This requirement took effect July 25. To make this work, the state has asked local chambers to help distribute more than 4 million masks.

The Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce is committed to the success of local business and is pleased to participate in distributing 18,000 government-issued masks for the safety of your staff and customers.

In effort to distribute to local businesses as quickly as possible, the chamber has partnered with Freeborn County Public Health, Freeborn County Law Enforcement and the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau. Distribution will take place in the parking lot on North Broadway and the parking lot of Northbridge Mall from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday.

The number of free masks is limited. In order to equitably distribute them to all Freeborn County businesses, we’re doing a one-time distribution of 50 masks per business — regardless of size. It’s important to note that the masks are government issued and may not be resold.

All businesses (chamber member and nonmember) are encouraged to stop by and pick up a box of 50 masks and a “Wear Your Mask So Our Business Stays Open” sign. These free masks are available to businesses only and we ask that a representative of your company leave a business card with us.

If you have any questions, please call the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce office at 507-373-3938 or email director@albertlea.org.