Court Dispositions: July 13, 2020
Freeborn County
District Court
July 13
Nathaniel Isaiah Rojas, 23, 1004 Dunham St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic assault (felony). Stay of imposition pursuant to M.S. 609.135. Supervised probation three years. Local confinement 116 days, stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served 116 days. Fees $130.
Joseph Friend, 30, 621 Third St. SW, Faribault. Count 1: Violation of an order for protection. Local confinement 365 days, stay 354 days for two years; credit for time served 11 days. Supervised probation two years. Fees $1,008.
Michael Christian Larson, 50, 9702 Fifth Ave. CT S., Tacoma, Washington. Count 1: Speed 70 zone 98/70. Fees $280.
Nathaniel Isaiah Rojas, 23, 1004 Dunham St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order violation (felony). Dismissed. Count 2: 5th degree possession of a controlled substance. Statutory stay of adjudication. Supervised probation one year. Local confinement 110 days, stay zero years, zero months, zero days; credit for time served 110 days. Fees $75.
The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.
