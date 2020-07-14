Daily COVID-19 update: 14 new cases reported in Steele County; other area counties see increases

New lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to be reported in area counties on Tuesday, according to the daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The following are the increases and cumulative case totals for area counties:

Freeborn: two new cases, 316 total cases

Faribault: three new cases, 64 total cases

Mower: three new cases, 990 total cases

Steele: 14 new cases, 266 total cases

Waseca: four new cases, 80 total cases

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the new cases in Freeborn County were a person in their 30s and a person in their 70s. The county now has 294 people out of isolation, and 22 cases are considered active. Three people from the county remain hospitalized.

Statewide, there were 403 newly reported cases on Tuesday, increasing the state’s cumulative case count to 43,170. Of that number, 37,749 people are out of isolation and 236 are hospitalized, including 106 in intensive care.

The department reported six new deaths, three people ranging in age from 70 to 90 from Anoka County, two people in their 60s from Ramsey County and one person in their 80s from Ramsey County. Three were residents of a long-term care or assisted living facility and the three lived in private residences.

The department stated there have been 1,510 COVID-19 deaths across the state since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 1,175 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Approximately 777,614 tests have been completed statewide since the beginning of the pandemic — of which 8,510 were completed Monday.

The largest number of cases has been reported in people ages 20 to 29, with 9,927 confirmed cases.

People ages 80 to 89 have accounted for the most deaths with 515 deaths.