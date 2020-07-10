Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties see increased cases

All area counties had increases in new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update.

Freeborn County had seven new cases and has now had 309 cumulative cases, the Freeborn County Public Health Department stated.

The new cases included one person under 10, two people in their 20s, two people in their 30s, one person in their 40s and one person in their 60s.

The county has five more people out of isolation, increasing the total out of isolation to 288. There are 21 active cases.

The department said four people from Freeborn County remain hospitalized out of the 23 who have been hospitalized at some point in their illness. The county has not had any COVID-19 deaths.

The state department said Faribault County had one new case, increasing its total to 61; Mower County had three new cases, increasing its total to 974; Steele had three new cases, pushing its total to 243; and Waseca County had two new cases, increasing its total to 75.

Statewide, 609 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative positive cases to 40,767. Of that number, 35,442 no longer need to be in isolation.

People ages 20 to 29 make up the largest age range of cases in the state with 8,990, followed next by people ages 30 to 39 with 7,702 cases and people ages 40 to 49 with 6,028 cases.

The state reported five new deaths from Hennepin, Olmsted and Ramsey counties. One of those was a resident of a long-term care or assisted living facility. The state has now had 1,495 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Of the deaths, 1,166 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

As of today, 227 people statewide remain hospitalized, including 124 in intensive care.