Daily COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations in Minnesota again pass 300; new cases reported in 3 area counties

By Minnesota Public Radio News

COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to climb Wednesday as the Health Department reported 310 people now hospitalized in Minnesota, including 143 needing intensive care.

It’s the first time in a month that total current hospitalizations rose above 300, the product of a weekslong upswing in new confirmed infections. It’s the highest ICU case count in a month.

The number of daily deaths continues in single digits — nine more death were reported on Wednesday. New cases, however, continue their upward climb with an another 681 cases confirmed.

State public health leaders are expected to brief reporters at 2 p.m.

The newest counts come a day after Minnesota saw one of its largest one-day increases in hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

Current hospitalizations and ICU cases are two metrics closely watched by public health leaders as they try to manage the spread of the disease so it doesn’t overwhelm the care system.

While hospitalizations still remain far lower now than at the late-May peak, officials have been bracing Minnesotans in recent days to expect a surge following the climb in new confirmed cases. That appears to be happening.

Of the 52,947 confirmed COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, about 88 percent of those infected have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.

Among the 1,589 who’ve died, about 77 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities, nearly all had underlying health problems.

Local cases

The Freeborn County Public Health Department reported five new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, increasing the county’s cumulative case count to 349.

The new cases include one person under 10, one in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s. No information is available about the fifth person.

The department stated there are 20 active cases in the county, and no one from the county is currently hospitalized.

Two new cases were reported in Waseca County, increasing that county’s total case count to 119; and one new case was reported in Faribault County, increasing its total to 76.

No new cases were reported in Mower or Steele counties, and those counties remain at 1,054 and 315 cases, respectively.

Confirmed Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths