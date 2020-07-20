July 20, 2020

  • 77°

Daily COVID-19 update: Jump in cases reported across state; three area counties see new cases

By Staff Reports

Published 12:12 pm Monday, July 20, 2020

Another jump in COVID-19 cases was reported in Minnesota on Monday, according to the daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Four new deaths were reported across Minnesota Monday. Provided

There were 922 newly reported cases and four deaths across the state, the department said.

The deaths were in Clay, Olmsted, Ramsey and Scott counties and included one child 5 or younger in Clay County. All lived in private residences.

The new deaths push the state’s total to 1,545, of which 1,187 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has had 47,107 cumulative cases since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 40,742 no longer need to be in isolation. There are 247 people hospitalized as of today, including 115 in intensive care.

In the area, two new cases were reported in Freeborn County, increasing the county’s cumulative count to 327.

The new cases included one person in their 20s and one person in their 50s. Two more people are out of isolation, bringing the total out of isolation to 314. One person remains hospitalized.

Mower County had two new cases and has now had 1,008 total cases; and Waseca County had three new cases, increasing its total to 92.

Faribault and Steele counties did not have any new cases and are at 70 and 278 cases, respectively.

 

Confirmed Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 19 0
Anoka 2,678 110
Becker 80 0
Beltrami 101 0
Benton 269 3
Big Stone 19 0
Blue Earth 679 2
Brown 56 2
Carlton 103 0
Carver 568 2
Cass 32 2
Chippewa 86 1
Chisago 126 1
Clay 669 39
Clearwater 14 0
Cook 1 0
Cottonwood 148 0
Crow Wing 128 12
Dakota 3,059 100
Dodge 112 0
Douglas 101 0
Faribault 70 0
Fillmore 45 0
Freeborn 327 1
Goodhue 148 8
Grant 33 1
Hennepin 14,835 802
Houston 33 0
Hubbard 12 0
Isanti 93 0
Itasca 96 12
Jackson 60 0
Kanabec 19 1
Kandiyohi 613 1
Kittson 2 0
Koochiching 37 2
Lac qui Parle 6 0
Lake 12 0
Lake of the Woods 0 0
Le Sueur 153 1
Lincoln 47 0
Lyon 378 3
McLeod 111 0
Mahnomen 18 1
Marshall 22 0
Martin 186 5
Meeker 72 1
Mille Lacs 45 2
Morrison 73 1
Mower 1,008 2
Murray 96 0
Nicollet 226 13
Nobles 1,706 6
Norman 22 0
Olmsted 1,403 21
Otter Tail 130 1
Pennington 59 0
Pine 117 0
Pipestone 113 5
Polk 95 3
Pope 24 0
Ramsey 5,719 249
Red Lake 5 0
Redwood 27 0
Renville 44 4
Rice 915 8
Rock 42 0
Roseau 32 0
St. Louis 284 16
Scott 1,022 8
Sherburne 429 5
Sibley 66 2
Stearns 2,643 19
Steele 278 1
Stevens 13 0
Swift 46 1
Todd 404 2
Traverse 9 0
Wabasha 55 0
Wadena 19 0
Waseca 92 0
Washington 1,465 40
Watonwan 279 0
Wilkin 23 3
Winona 186 16
Wright 623 4
Yellow Medicine 35 0
Unknown/missing 759 0
Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials