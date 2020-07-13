Daily COVID-19 update: New cases reported in area counties; 2 deaths reported statewide

New lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in area counties on Monday, according to the daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The following are the increases and cumulative case totals for area counties:

Freeborn: one new case, 314 total cases

Faribault: no new cases, 61 total cases

Mower: four new cases, 987 total cases

Steele: three new cases, 250 total cases

Waseca: two new cases, 80 total cases

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the new case in Freeborn County was a person between 10 and 20.

As of Monday, one more person is out of isolation, bringing the total out of isolation to 293. There are 21 active cases in the county.

The department said there are currently three people from Freeborn County hospitalized, and there have been 23 people hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

Statewide, there were 499 newly reported cases on Monday, increasing the state’s cumulative case count to 42,772. Of that number, 37,199 people are out of isolation and 247 are hospitalized, including 114 in intensive care.

The department reported two new deaths, a person in their 80s from Ramsey County and a person in their 90s from Renville County. One was a resident of a long-term care or assisted living facility and the other lived in a private residence.

The department stated there have been 1,504 COVID-19 deaths across the state since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 1,172 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Age group of COVID-19 cases/deaths in Minnesota

Age Group Number of Cases Number of Deaths 0-5 years 912 0 6-19 years 4,244 0 20-29 years 9,831 2 30-39 years 8,106 11 40-49 years 6,331 19 50-59 years 5,625 77 60-69 years 3,302 181 70-79 years 1,847 285 80-89 years 1,656 513 90-99 years 866 388 100+ years 50 28 Unknown/missing 2 0

