Daily COVID-19 update: New cases reported in area counties

Area counties had continued new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update.

Freeborn County had two new cases, increasing the county’s total count to 331. The new cases included a person in their 40s and one person in their 60s.

Of the county’s total cases, 318 are out of isolation, and no people are currently hospitalized.

Other case increases to area counties were as follows:

Mower County: one new case, 1,019 total cases

Steele County: one new case, 291 total cases

Waseca County: three new cases, 98 total cases

Faribault County did not have any new cases and remains at 72 cases.

Statewide, 507 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s total cases to 47,961 cases.

Of the total cases, 42,234 are out of isolation, and 273 are hospitalized, including 119 in intensive care.

Four new deaths were reported in Ramsey, Blue Earth, Hennepin and Mille Lacs counties. Three of the four deaths were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state now has had 1,552 deaths, of which 1,192 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

There were 12,233 new tests completed, increasing the total tests completed since the beginning of the pandemic to 888,551.