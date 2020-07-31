Daily COVID-19 update: New cases reported in the area, one new person hospitalized from Freeborn County

Area counties saw continued new COVID-19 cases reported Friday, according to the daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Freeborn County had one new case and has now had 353 cases.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the new case was a person in their 40s.

The county currently has 20 active cases, and one person is hospitalized.

Faribault County reported two new cases, increasing its total count to 80 cases; Mower County had five new cases, increasing its total count to 1,064 cases; Steele County had three new cases and has now had 321 cases; and Waseca County had six cases, pushing its total to 128.

Across the state, 779 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative count to 54,463. Of that number, 47,289 are no longer in isolation, and 312 are hospitalized, including 151 in intensive care.

Six new deaths were reported in Hennepin, Olmsted, Ramsey and Scott counties. All were 70 or older, except for one from Olmsted County who was in their 20s. Four were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

With the new deaths, the state’s death count is now at 1,600. Out of the total, 1,223 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state reported 16,660 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests completed to 1,024,916.

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths