July 31, 2020

Daily COVID-19 update: New cases reported in the area, one new person hospitalized from Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 12:09 pm Friday, July 31, 2020

Area counties saw continued new COVID-19 cases reported Friday, according to the daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Freeborn County had one new case and has now had 353 cases.

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated the new case was a person in their 40s.

The county currently has 20 active cases, and one person is hospitalized.

Faribault County reported two new cases, increasing its total count to 80 cases; Mower County had five new cases, increasing its total count to 1,064 cases; Steele County had three new cases and has now had 321 cases; and Waseca County had six cases, pushing its total to 128.

Across the state, 779 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative count to 54,463. Of that number, 47,289 are no longer in isolation, and 312 are hospitalized, including 151 in intensive care.

Six new deaths were reported in Hennepin, Olmsted, Ramsey and Scott counties. All were 70 or older, except for one from Olmsted County who was in their 20s. Four were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

With the new deaths, the state’s death count is now at 1,600. Out of the total, 1,223 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state reported 16,660 new tests were completed, increasing the total tests completed to 1,024,916.

 

Minnesota COVID-19 cases, deaths

County Cases Deaths
Aitkin 27 0
Anoka 3,245 112
Becker 134 1
Beltrami 184 0
Benton 299 3
Big Stone 22 0
Blue Earth 824 4
Brown 79 2
Carlton 121 0
Carver 744 2
Cass 54 2
Chippewa 93 1
Chisago 167 1
Clay 740 39
Clearwater 14 0
Cook 2 0
Cottonwood 167 0
Crow Wing 192 13
Dakota 3,797 102
Dodge 122 0
Douglas 124 0
Faribault 80 0
Fillmore 59 0
Freeborn 353 1
Goodhue 169 8
Grant 44 1
Hennepin 17,316 813
Houston 37 0
Hubbard 27 0
Isanti 102 0
Itasca 125 12
Jackson 68 0
Kanabec 23 1
Kandiyohi 662 1
Kittson 3 0
Koochiching 68 3
Lac qui Parle 6 0
Lake 15 0
Lake of the Woods 1 0
Le Sueur 196 1
Lincoln 53 0
Lyon 414 3
McLeod 125 0
Mahnomen 22 1
Marshall 27 0
Martin 202 5
Meeker 83 2
Mille Lacs 54 3
Morrison 81 1
Mower 1,064 2
Murray 120 1
Nicollet 298 13
Nobles 1,738 6
Norman 34 0
Olmsted 1,588 23
Otter Tail 164 3
Pennington 70 1
Pine 124 0
Pipestone 142 9
Polk 125 3
Pope 38 0
Ramsey 6,686 259
Red Lake 16 0
Redwood 30 0
Renville 56 5
Rice 975 8
Rock 72 0
Roseau 42 0
St. Louis 383 18
Scott 1,296 12
Sherburne 615 6
Sibley 76 2
Stearns 2,791 20
Steele 321 1
Stevens 15 0
Swift 51 1
Todd 413 2
Traverse 10 0
Wabasha 78 0
Wadena 23 0
Waseca 128 0
Washington 1,817 43
Watonwan 299 0
Wilkin 26 3
Winona 240 16
Wright 770 5
Yellow Medicine 47 0
Unknown/missing 116 0
