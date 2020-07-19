Daily COVID-19 update: Number of newly confirmed cases across state jumps

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 737 new confirmed cases on Sunday, up from 464 in Saturday’s report. It’s the second-largest single-day increase in July so far.

The number of completed tests increased to 17,226 in Sunday’s report, up from 16,451 on Saturday. The percentage of positive tests had dipped to 2.8 percent on Saturday but climbed back to 4.3 percent in Sunday’s update. It was 4.7 percent on Friday.

Three more Minnesotans have died from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 1,541. The deaths reported Sunday were all in the Twin Cities metro area; two were people who lived in private homes and one was a resident of a long-term care facility.

The number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota dropped to 258 on Sunday, down from 265 on Saturday. The number of those patients in ICUs increased to 120, up from 117 the day before.

And state officials said 40,001 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have now recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated. That’s out of 46,204 confirmed cases in Minnesota.

Here are the latest coronavirus statistics:

46,204 cases confirmed (737 new) via 853,188 tests

1,541 deaths (3 new)

4,627 cases requiring hospitalization

258 people remain hospitalized; 1120 in intensive care

40,001 patients no longer requiring isolation

State investigators since Monday have received some 120 complaints from concerned residents reporting violations of the current orders around gathering in indoor social spaces, particularly bars and restaurants, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters Friday.

The complaints include staff not wearing masks, not enough social distancing and too many people at a site.

Because of that, the state is “stepping up enforcement,” she said, “not to play gotcha with restaurants and bars but because we feel it’s so essential” to protect Minnesotans.

Malcolm said most bar and restaurant owners who’ve been flagged have responded positively but also noted that establishments that don’t comply are subject to cease and desist orders.

Malcolm said health officials continue to hope that bars, restaurants and other indoor social spaces get the message. The state, she said, is working to avoid “wholesale closure” of these places but that the rise in community spread must be checked.

“But in all candor, I don’t think anything can be considered completely off the table with what we’re seeing around the country and in our own numbers in Minnesota,” she added. “But we clearly would like to explore intermediate measures before that.”