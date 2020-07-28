Darrel A. Varland

Darrel Allen Varland, 73, of Albert Lea, passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer on Saturday, July 25 at St. John’s Lutheran Community on Fountain Lake. A Funeral Service will be held at 10AM on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Faith Baptist Church of Albert Lea, with Rev. Riley Brown presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place immediately following the service at Lakewood Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Darrel was born on October 12, 1946 to Clarence and Katherine Varland. Darrel attended and graduated from Albert Lea public schools. Darrel and Grace Bauer were united in marriage on August 7, 1976. For many years, Darrel worked as a school bus driver for the Albert Lea School System before retiring in 2019.

Darrel had many hobbies and interests. He loved riding his Harley Davidson on beautiful summer days. But most of all, he cherished spending time with Grace and their dogs.

Darrel is survived by many loving relatives and friends and he is preceded in death by his wife, Grace; sister; and parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Humane Society of Freeborn County and Faith Baptist Church of Albert Lea.