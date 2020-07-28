Denise Olsen

Denise Rene (Schroader) Olsen, 65, of Alden, passed away at home on Sunday, July 26. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home of Albert Lea with Rev. Vern Harris presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service and interment will take place immediately following the service at Graceland Cemetery. All social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be required at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Denise was born in Albert Lea on January 6, 1955 to Leslie and Beata Ida Schroader. Denise attended public school in Alden, MN and graduated from Alden high school in 1973. She attended Winona State University and graduated with an educational degree. Later, Denise graduated Albert Lea Vocational and Technical College as a laboratory technician. She raised her family in Southwest Iowa, and worked for 13 years at the Glenwood State Hospital School, helping adults with special needs. Denise returned to Minnesota in 1998 and worked for 20 years as a correctional officer for Freeborn County before retiring.

Denise pursued various hobbies. She enjoyed reading and had a passion for the outdoors. She loved gardening and cherished her time at the Schroader family farm. She had fun playing Frazzle with her children and entire family. Most important of all to Denise was her family. She was always ready with a hug and a kiss for her loved ones! She had an interest in tracing her family’s genealogy. And she never failed to let others know how proud she was of her children.

Denise is survived by her children, Matthew (Andrea) Olsen, Angelique (Jay Nelson) Ruby; grandchildren, Christopher Jace, Hunter, Madison, Isabella; siblings, Jacquie Gilham, Scott (Janice) Schroader, Craig (Chris) Schroader, Ramona Anderson and many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Denise is preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter, Elizabeth.