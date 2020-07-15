DPS-DVS to offer tests by appointment

Instead of waiting in line, Minnesotans will now be able to schedule appointments online for class D knowledge tests at any of the 14 regional DVS exam stations, according to a press release.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division is discontinuing class D knowledge tests on a first-come-first served basis and will require appointments beginning Monday.

“There is a high demand for knowledge tests, because DVS exam stations were closed for eight weeks,” said Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services Director Emma Corrie. “People have had to adjust their lives and schedules in order to arrive at exam stations early to try to take the knowledge test. We want to make things easier for Minnesotans and reduce the time they need to spend at exam stations.”

What to expect

Minnesotans will need to book appointments online at drive.mn.gov. The appointment-scheduling tool will be available beginning Friday. Beginning Monday, DVS exam stations will not accept walk-ins for class D knowledge tests; an appointment will be required.

Commercial knowledge testing and the motorcycle knowledge test will continue to be offered on a first-come-first-served basis.

Appointment information

To schedule an appointment:

• Go to drive.mn.gov.

• Select Schedule or Reschedule an Exam.

• Follow the prompts.

Anyone who cannot keep an appointment should cancel their appointment online at drive.mn.gov with as much notice as possible so that appointment can be opened up for someone else.

Come prepared

Minnesotans will be required to complete a wellness screening before entering the exam station and should come prepared.

• Wear a face mask (required).

• Bring required documents.

• Know your social security number.

• Bring check, cash or money order to pay the instruction permit fee and the retesting fee, if applicable. There is a $10 test fee for third or subsequent knowledge tests after failing the first two.

• If you are younger than 18: You must be at least 15 years old. Bring your certificate of enrollment (blue card) proving that you completed classroom instruction and are signed up for behind-the-wheel instruction, or bring your certificate of enrollment (pink card) proving that you are currently enrolled in a concurrent driver education course and have completed the first 15 classroom hours of the curriculum. A parent, court-appointed guardian, county-appointed foster parent or the director of the transitional living program you reside in will need to come with to sign and approve your application. If completed, bring the supplemental parental curriculum completion certificate.