Drive-thru Ruby’s Pantry scheduled for August

A drive-thru Ruby’s Pantry will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 1 at Albert Lea Assembly of God Church, 1540 S. Shore Drive in Albert Lea, according to a press release.

There are no income or residency requirements, and food will be given out for a $20 cash donation per share. There is a limit of two shares per vehicle.

Those attending are asked to follow traffic director instructions and remain in their vehicle. Call 507-373-7989 for more information.