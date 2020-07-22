Editorial: Let us know about good happening in area towns

Some stories we’ve had in the Albert Lea Tribune in recent weeks remind us of everything that’s great about small towns.

There have been stories about a group of Lake Mills friends and parents banding together to host a prom before one of the students left for the National Guard, stories about new or expanding businesses in area towns and a story about all of the effort happening in the 4-H program for students throughout Freeborn County, to name a few.

These stories are a reminder of the positive things that come from our small towns. Though small in population, these towns are always big in heart, accompanied by plenty of pride in what their communities do.

While many of the festivals have been canceled in the small towns this summer, we know there are still many good things happening.

We want to take another opportunity to invite you, our readers, to help tell the stories that make your community such a good place to live.

This is an especially tough time in our history with plenty of negative to go around, so help us share some of the positive. Small towns are as important to us as Albert Lea is.

If you have a fun or positive story you would like to share, please send an email to news@albertleatribune.com. And if something has come and gone, then don’t worry. We can still print your news. Send us the information regarding the event, along with any pictures you wish to include, to the same email.

Maybe it’s something the school or city is doing or maybe it’s simply a lemonade stand you took a quick picture of and wish to share. Whatever the case, we want to help share it.