Filing for school board begins Tuesday

Filing for three open seats on the Albert Lea school board will begin Tuesday and continue through Aug. 11.

People filing to run for an open school board position can do so by submitting an affidavit of candidacy to the school district clerk at the Albert Lea Area Schools district office at 211 W. Richway Drive. Affidavits are available at the same location.

Terms for board member Angie Hanson, Ken Petersen and Neal Skaar end in January, and the three incumbents have not publicly stated if they will seek another term.

The terms are for four years.

Those who file must pay a $2 fee. Candidates must be 21 years old upon assuming office, an eligible voter, a resident of the school district for 30 days prior to the general election and have no other affidavit on file for any other office in the same election.

Those with questions regarding filing as a school board candidate can contact Executive Assistant to the Office of the Superintendent and School Board Ashley Mattson at 379-4802.