July 12, 2020

  • 70°

Freeborn County under severe thunderstorm warning

By Staff Reports

Published 4:27 pm Saturday, July 11, 2020

Freeborn, Steele and Waseca counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning is in effect through 5 p.m.

The weather agency stated at 4:04 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Hartland, moving southeast at 55 mph. The storm could bring 70 mph winds and quarter-size hail.

Hail and tree damage is possible. Wind damage is also possible to mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings.

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials