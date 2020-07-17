Heat index values to pass 100 Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for much of south-central Minnesota from Saturday morning through evening.

Heat index values could reach 108, the weather agency said.

The extreme heat and humidity could significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

People should drink plenty of liquids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Albert Lea is also under marginal risk of severe thunderstorms Friday night, with damaging winds possible.

A second round of storms will be possible Saturday afternoon into the evening.