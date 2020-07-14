July 14, 2020

  64°

Hit-and-run reported and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 11:06 am Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Thefts reported

A bottle was reported stolen at 9:42 a.m. Monday at 606 S. Broadway. 

Police received a report at 5:36 p.m. Monday of a scooter valued at $400 that was reported stolen at 300 Johnson St. 

 

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 12:10 a.m. Sunday at 923 Frank Ave. 

 

 

