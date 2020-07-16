Home burglarized and other reports
A burglary was reported at 3:16 p.m. Wednesday at 68846 327th St., Hartland. The house was reported trashed and items were missing. The garage was also reported rummaged through.
Vehicles, garages rummaged through
Police received a report at 5:23 a.m. Wednesday of vehicles that were reported rummaged through at 120 Ridge Road sometime overnight.
Police received a report at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday that someone had gone into a garage at 115 South Lane. It was unknown if anything was missing.
Police received a report at 9:17 a.m. Wednesday that someone tried to break into a garage at 3:06 a.m. earlier that morning at 406 Meredith Road.
Spray-paint reported
Playground equipment and the school building at Lakeview Elementary School was reported spray-painted at 8:12 a.m. Wednesday at 902 Abbott St.
A building was reported spray-painted at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday at 426 Adams Ave.
1 arrested on warrant
Police arrested Todd Edwin Radke, 56, on a local warrant after a traffic stop at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Garfield Avenue and East Hawthorne Street.
Theft reported
A cell phone was reported stolen at 5 p.m. Wednesday at 501 W. College St.
Scam reported
Police received a report at 5:29 p.m. of someone who had been scammed out of money in Albert Lea.
1 cited for marijuana
Police cited Dominik Nikko Boots-Ringoen, 18, for possession of over 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle at 10:02 p.m. Wednesday at 615 E. Sixth St.
