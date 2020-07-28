House damaged by fire and other reports

A fire was reported at 1:56 p.m. Monday at a house at 10709 760th Ave., Glenville.

Theft reported

Scaffolding was reported stolen at 4:35 p.m. Monday at 4 Second St. in Twin Lakes.

Door kicked in

A door was reported kicked in at 10:37 a.m. Monday at 426 Adams Ave. Nothing was believed to be missing.

Counterfeit bills reported

A counterfeit $20 bill was reported at 10:50 a.m. Monday at 2530 Bridge Ave.

Police received a report at 5:12 p.m. Monday of a person who had received two counterfeit $20 bills during a garage sale on Elmhill Drive.

Police received a report of a counterfeit bill at 5:59 p.m. Monday at 906 W. Front St.

Windows broken out

Police received a report at 1:34 p.m. Monday of a broken window at 323 E. Third St.

Police received a report at 8 p.m. Monday of a rock that was reportedly thrown through a basement window at 816 Frank Hall Drive.

Suspicious person reported

Police received a report at 2:52 p.m. Monday of a 10-year-old girl who was approached by a man in a light gray car who kept passing her taking pictures near the intersection of East Second Street and James Avenue.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported to police at 3:21 p.m. Monday at 133 W. William St. The incident reportedly happened overnight.