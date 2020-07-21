ICE detainee brought to Freeborn County jail tests positive for COVID-19

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainee transferred to the Freeborn County jail last week was found to have tested positive for COVID-19, county officials said Tuesday.

According to a press release, the detainee was transferred from the ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Field Office in St. Paul to Freeborn County at about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

During the intake process in the jail, the detainee was found to be symptomatic for COVID-19 and was immediately isolated.

The detainee subsequently tested for the virus, and positive results were returned on Saturday.

“Freeborn County has taken and continues to take all possible precautions and measures to ensure the safety of all staff and detainees in the detention center,” the press release states.

Freeborn County Administrator Tom Jensen said the detainee remained in the county jail as of Tuesday afternoon. ICE plans to remove the detainee from the facility, but when that will happen is unknown.

Jensen said the detainee continues in isolation from staff and others, and an investigation is underway to determine how many people may have come in contact with the individual.

