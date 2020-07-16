Jason Attig

46, of Albert Lea passed away on July 13, 2020 at the Regions Hospital Burn Center in St. Paul due to complications after a farming accident.

A public visitation will be Sunday, July 19 from 4:00 – 8:00 pm at Bonnerup Funeral Service. Masks will be required, and social distancing protocol will be followed. Funeral Mass will be Monday, July 20 at 11:00 am at St. Theodore Catholic Church, with visitation beginning at 9:30 am. Burial will be in the St. Theodore Catholic Cemetery. Bonnerup Funeral Service is assisting the family. www.BonnerupFuneralService.com

Jason was born April 17, 1974 to Howard and Imogene (Schwickerath) Attig in Albert Lea, Minnesota, he attended school and graduated with the class of 1993 from Albert Lea High School.

On December 2, 2000, Jason married Sarah Knudson and together made their life and raised their family in Twin Lakes and most recently near Conger.

After graduation, Jason worked as a surveyor at Jones, Haugh & Smith, worked construction at Freeborn Construction, Sorensen Brothers, and most recently with the City of Albert Lea in the Street Department as well as farming the family farm.

He enjoyed shooting pool and countless nights playing softball with all his friends. Jason was an avid outdoorsman and hunted and fished with his children as much as possible and was always doing projects together. Jason had a true connection with every person he valued in his life and was a dedicated, caring and loving guy. Jason was like a bright light that was able to brighten the room as soon as he walked in. His charm, jokes, and smile will be dearly missed by all.

Jason is survived by his wife of 19 years, Sarah; children, Austin, Wyatt and Isidora; mother, Imogene Attig, siblings, Mark (Casie) Attig, Janel (Robert) Heideman, Brett Attig, Marlon (Wanda) Attig and Kim (Dave) Moen; brother-in-law, Eric (Dawn) Knudson; mother and father-in-law, Russell (Delores) Knudson and many nieces, nephews and amazing friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Attig and sister-in-law, Laura Attig.