Funeral Service for Kathleen “Kathy” Bennett will be held at 11AM on Saturday (8/1) at First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Rev. Jan Crissinger will officiate. Burial will be in Lakewood Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com

Kathleen Mae Bennett passed away on July 24th, 2020 at Thorne Crest Senior Living Community.

Kathleen Mae Bennett was born on September 16th, 1934 in Forest City, Iowa. She was the daughter of Clarence and Edith (Halverson) Langerud. She graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1952.

On October 1st, 1955 Kathy was united in marriage to Merrill Leonard Bennett at Salem Lutheran Church. Kathy worked several different jobs over the years but she retired from The Children’s Center in Albert Lea. She attended First Lutheran Church and was a member of Circle, Altar Guild and the Quilters. She also belonged to the Red Hats and was in a bowling league for several years. Kathy also enjoyed working at the information booth at the Big Island Rendezvous. Kathy loved to travel, bowl, play cards and games, do work finds and puzzles. Most of all Kathy loved spending time with her family and friends.

Kathy is survived by her children Jim (Lisa) Bennett of Clarks Grove, MN, Don (Gayle) Bennett of Mesa, AZ, Marianne (Dan Ethell) Bennett of Seattle, WA; granddaughter Brettany (Andy Beaudry) Bennett of Albert Lea, MN; step-grandson Jason Kark; brother Ray (Joyce) Langerud of Albert Lea, MN; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Merrill; four infant children; brother Richard Langerud; sister Lorraine Willmert; brothers-in-law Richard Willmert, Walter Bennett, Harry Bennett, Elsworth Bennett, Verne Kelly, John Ditlevson; sisters-in-law Mavis Langerud, Dorothy Bennett, Dee Bennett, Mary Bennett, Phyllis Bennett, Lorrie Kelly, and Wilma Ditlevson.