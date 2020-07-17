Kenneth Joachim passed away suddenly from a heart attack on March 11, 2020 with his wife by his side. The service to Celebrate his Life will be held on Saturday July 25 at 2:00 P.M. at First Lutheran Church, Albert Lea. Pastor John Holt will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Masks will be required, and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Ken was born on October 2, 1942, in Albert Lea, the son of Olga (Lyngaas) and Kenneth John Joachim. He graduated from Albert Lea High School. On November 6, 1965, he married Karen Teigen at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Kiester, MN. They made their home in Albert Lea and joined First Lutheran Church. His faith sustained him throughout his life.

Ken loved all sports and participated in softball, bowling, golf, curling, tennis and dartball. He especially enjoyed playing bocce ball with his family. Ken spent many hours putting jigsaw puzzles together and playing pool with friends. He also enjoyed showing his expertise in performing card tricks, and he was always ready for a board or card game. His fishing trips to Frazee, MN, from the age of four with his parents and siblings, and later with his wife and daughter brought much joy. He was an avid reader of any material regarding Little Big Horn after his trip with his brother-in-law Ron to the battlefield in Montana.

Ken worked for Streater Store Fixtures for 42 years. Ken then became a substitute para for the school district, and through working with kindergartener through high-school students, he found his most rewarding job ever.

Ken and Karen loved to travel. Their favorite destination was Hawaii. Ken couldn’t swim, but if he put on his fins and mask, away he went, without fear. They also enjoyed many cruises. After visiting Haiti during one of the cruises, he felt a calling and went on two mission trips there.

His nickname, “Daddie Ken,” was bestowed upon him by his red-headed daughter, who turned his hair prematurely grey. He was the perfect dad, gifting her with too many memories for words. He deserves special call-outs for his unconditional love and lifelong support of her passion for horses, beginning with a somewhat challenging shetland pony named Piccolo. He is missed.

He is survived by his wife, Karen; daughter, Jodi Joachim and son-in-law Randy Lein; sisters, Mary (Steve) Anderson, Betty (Ron) Stoick, and Nancy (Michael) Olsen; brother-in-law, Ron (Rhonda) Teigen, and Wayne (Arlene) Sprecher; and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, and dear friend Lynn Stenftenagel.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Olga and Kenneth Joachim; parents-in-law, Cora and Leonard Teigen; brother, Gerald Joachim; sister-in-law, Beverly Sprecher; grandparents, aunts and uncles, and niece Tammy Norby.

Memorials to Peace and Power, Salvation Army, and Life Center of Freeborn County are suggested in lieu of flowers.