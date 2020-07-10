Leon Steffen

1937-2020

Leon Jon Steffen, 82 died with his wife at his side after a brief courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, July 9th at Thorne Crest Senior Living Community in Albert Lea where he spent the last week in hospice.

Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 am Monday, July 13 at St. Theodore Catholic Church. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 Sunday at Bonnerup Funeral home and one hour before mass at St. Theodore Church. Masks will be required while in the church and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Interment will be at St. Theodore Catholic cemetery following the service. Military Honors will be accorded by Albert Lea Veteran’s Organizations.

Leon was born October 23, 1937, in Cedar Falls, Iowa to Elmore and Ann (Wolf) Steffen. He joined the national guard while in high school. Leon graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1956 and enlisted in the Airforce 1956-1960 spending time in Germany being a meteorologist.

Leon was united in marriage to Laura Ann (Vorpahl) on May 20, 1961 at St. Theodore Catholic Church in Albert Lea. Leon was in the Jaycees, was a Boy Scout leader, was an active and faithful member of St. Theodore Catholic Church ushering and serving on church council. He belonged to Knights of Columbus serving in many roles including Grand Knight in 1979-1980, and Faithful Navigator of the 4th Degree.

Leon worked at Erlandson then worked at Sears Robuck and Company in Albert Lea until the store closed in 1982. He began selling insurance for the Knights of Columbus until his retirement in 1999. Leon continued to help at the KC Club and work funerals at St. Theodore Church. Leon enjoyed fishing, gardening and keeping his yard and trees looking good. He loved playing cards at the American Legion and trying to solve all the worlds problems with the guys. Leon is survived by his wife Laura of 59 years, children: Tim (Beth) of Alexandria, Virginia. Mary (Larry) Schroader of Albert Lea, MN ; Cathy (Kirk) Cash of Farmington, MN, Mike (Peggy) of Spearfish, SD, Melissa (John) Bien Souix Falls, SD; Grandchildren: Joshua (Sarah)Steffen, Melissa (Chadd) Chism, Jordan Schroader, Casey Schroader, Haley Schroader, Justin Steffen (Molly), Finn Steffen, Alec Cash, Elizabeth Cash, Nathan Cash, Nicole Cash, Ben Bien, Natalie Bien. Greatgrandchildren Ryan Steffen, Matthew Steffen, John Reese Steffen, Wylon Steffen and many nieces and nephews.

Sister Delia Schweitzer of Visalia, CA., brother-in-law Jerry Loegering of Albert Lea, MN, sister-in-law Pat Peters of Albert Lea, MN brother-in-law Tom (Carole)Vorpahl of Monument, Colorado

Preceded in death by his parents Elmore and Ann, mother and father-in-law Arnold and Florence Vorpahl, son John Steffen, sisters Eleanor (Willis) Brown, Elaine(Royce) Ashley, Gloria Banfield and Karen Loegering and brother Elmore “Bud” Steffen. Memorials suggested to American Cancer Society, Mayo Hospice, American Legion or a memorial of your choice. Leon will be sadly missed by his family, friends and fellow cribbage players.

Blessed be his memory.