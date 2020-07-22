Letter: Thank you for return of lost item
I lost my money clip at Mayo Clinic and never expected to ever see it again.
I went back where I lost it and some wonderful person found it and returned it to Mayo security.
How wonderful to have it returned. Thank you to the wonderful person who returned it.
Cliff Wood
Albert Lea
You Might Like
Letter: Left doesn’t know what actually motivates the right
There is little I enjoy more than an ideological discussion, so I appreciate Joshua Hinnenkamp’s response to my last column.... read more