Letter: Thanks for support of tractor cruise

Sarah Stultz and the staff of the Albert Lea Tribune,

On behalf of the tractor cruise committee, we would like to thank you for the support of our tractor cruise, which took place July 18.

The cruise was a big success with 60 tractors and drivers participating. We were able to travel through Albert Lea and visit every long-term care facility and nursing home, followed by an afternoon drive through the county.

Once again, thank you for the support by publishing the route and other information about the cruise. It helped to make it the success it was!

Corky Modene

co-chairman

cruise committee