Man arrested for domestic assault and other reports
Police arrested Brian Lee Egeness, 44, for domestic assault at 9:03 p.m. Thursday at 215 E. Third St.
1 arrested for meth possession
Police arrested Gregory Daniel Major, 28, for fifth-degree meth possession at 12:45 a.m. Thursday at 2019 E. Main St.
Window broken out
A window was reported broken out of a house at 4:36 a.m. Thursday at 409 Park Ave.
