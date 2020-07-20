Man turns himself in on warrant for alleged shooting and other reports

Arnoldo Barrientos Jr., 41, turned himself in on a warrant at 6:28 p.m. Sunday at 411 S. Broadway.

Barrientos was wanted for allegedly shooting another man in the arm Thursday morning during an altercation at 1201 Gene Ave. in Albert Lea. He was wanted for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

4 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Ethan Christian Kalenze, 48, on a Hennepin County warrant after a traffic stop at 1:37 a.m. Friday at the intersection of South Second Avenue and Clark Street. He was also arrested for a canceled driver’s license and no proof of insurance.

Deputies arrested Timothy Lowell Millhouse, 51, on a warrant at 3:58 p.m. Friday in Ellendale.

Derek Allan Rothmeier, 24, turned himself in on a local warrant at 4:11 a.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Oscar Paul Delossantos, 24, on a Department of Corrections warrant at 4:29 p.m. Sunday at 1019 James Ave.

Identity theft reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 1:40 p.m. Friday of possible identity theft in Emmons.

House broken into

A house was reported broken into at 5:16 p.m. Friday at 68846 327th St., Hartland.

Vehicles rummaged through

Police received a report at 1:23 a.m. Friday of a vehicle that was rummaged through at 1025 Plainview Lane. Nothing was missing.

Police received a report at 4:34 p.m. Friday of $20 in change and small bills that were taken from a vehicle at 1201 Birch Hill Drive overnight.

Police received a report at 7:51 p.m. Friday of a car that was broken into at 810 Troy Road. Money and a face mask were reported missing.

A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 2:47 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Johnson Street.

Bikes reported stolen

A black Schwinn mountain bike was reported stolen at 1:32 p.m. Friday at 800 S. Fourth Ave.

A black and green mountain bike with “Fleet” in green letters was reported stolen at 3:48 a.m. Saturday at 930 S. Broadway.

Police received a report at noon Saturday of a 16-inch red “Cars” bike with a basket on the front that was reported stolen out of the front yard at 808 Water St.

An older 18-speed Husky mountain bike yellow and gray in color was reported stolen at 9:09 a.m. Sunday at 1204 Plainview Lane.

Break-ins reported

Police received a report at 3:36 p.m. Friday of someone breaking into rooms and tampering with the laundry machines at 700 S. U.S. Highway 69.

Theft reported

Police received a report at 11:35 a.m. Saturday of a package that was reported stolen in May at 2318 Margaretha Ave.

5 cited for theft from Walmart

Police cited Carolyn Denise Ellis, 49, for theft at 1:01 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Police cited Camylle Christine Salinas, 26, for theft, possession of hypodermic needles and possession of meth at 1:42 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Police cited Antonio Luis Ramirez, 23, and Javen Juan Moreno, 18, for theft at 2:29 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. A juvenile was also cited.

Broken windows reported

Police received a report at 11:14 p.m. Saturday of a male breaking windows at 2320 Clayton Ave.