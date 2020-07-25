Mayo Clinic Express Care locations in Albert Lea and Austin to reopen

Mayo Clinic Health System will reopen the Hy-Vee Express Care locations in Albert Lea and Austin on Tuesday to treat patients without COVID-19 symptoms by appointment only, according to a press release.

Albert Lea and Austin Express Care clinics have been closed since March for the safety of patients and shoppers at Hy-Vee during the COVID-19 virus outbreak, the release stated. With the addition of screening, universal masking and other safety measures similar to those put in place at all Mayo Clinic Health System locations, Mayo Clinic Health System and Hy-Vee are agreed that reopening the Express Cares for non-COVID-19 patients is safe for staff, patients and shoppers.

Hours of operation for the reopened Albert Lea and Austin Express Care locations will be noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and closed Sunday and Monday.

Patients who would like to visit Albert Lea or Austin Express Care must first make an appointment online at www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/ or by calling Albert Lea at 507-668-2121, Austin at 507-433-8758 or toll free 888-999-2386.

Patients will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms when making their appointment and those with COVID-19 symptoms will be directed to a COVID-19 testing site or other designated care facilities on the Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin campuses.

When making an appointment, patients will be given further instructions on the check-in process. To protect patients and staff from possible COVID-19 infection, new safety measures will be observed at Express Care clinics, including:

• Seeing patients by appointment only; no walk-ins will be allowed

• Not offering in-person appointments for respiratory-related symptoms

• Screening patients for COVID-19 symptoms before they enter Express Care, including a temperature check

• Requiring masks for patients and their visitors while visiting Express Care

• Limiting visitors/companions to one per patient

Express Care treats patients 18 months through 75 years old. Conditions that may be treated at Express Care include:

• Acne

• Bladder infections (females, ages 12 to 75 years)

• Cold sores

• Ear pain (without respiratory symptoms)

• Ear wash

• Lice

• Minor burns

• Minor skin infections

• Oral contraceptives (new prescriptions only, females, ages 18 to 34 years)

• Pregnancy testing (urine)

• Rashes

• Smoking cessation (18 years and older)

• Sports/camp exams (age 11 through 25; excluding D1 college sports physicals)

• Stye

• Tick exposure

• TB (Tuberculosis) skin testing, test reading

• Vaccinations (check with Express Care location for availability)

• Vaginal yeast infection (females, ages 18-65 years)

• Wart removal (up to four warts per visit)

Conditions not seen/treated at Mayo Clinic Express Care include:

• COVID-19 and respiratory symptoms

• Abdominal pain

• Animal bites

• Back pain

• Chest pain

• Fractures/sprains

• Physical examinations

• Trauma/injuries

• Urinary tract infection (male patients)

• Vaginal examinations

Patients also have the option of having an online appointment using Mayo Clinic Express Care Online, which is available 24/7, year-round. If you submit your questionnaire during Express Care Online’s business hours (8 a.m. to 7 p.m.), you will receive an answer within one hour. If you submit after hours, you will be contacted by 9 a.m. the next day.

Visit the Mayo Clinic Health System COVID-19 online resource site for contact information and the most up-to-the-minute information about COVID-19 and what to do if you have symptoms or unrelated health care needs, the release stated. You can also view updates via Mayo Clinic Health System’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels.