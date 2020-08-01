New provider in Albert Lea

Dr. David Heine, a family medicine physician, is currently scheduling appointments for patients in Albert Lea and surrounding communities, according to a press release. He will continue to serve the Albert Lea area in the MercyOne Albert Lea Clinic once that space is constructed.

Heine, his wife and two sons are enjoying their new apartment in Albert Lea and view of the lake from historic Main Street, the release stated. Active “lake people,” they have already been boating, fishing and kayaking.

A native of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Heine knew he wanted to be a doctor since the seventh grade. He attributes his passion for compassionate patient care to many outstanding mentors along the way and is pleased to be working alongside a group of dedicated community members and an experienced, devoted team of health care leaders, the release stated.

“I feel this opportunity to help build this community health care clinic in Albert Lea is exactly what my next chapter is meant to be,” he said. “Over the years I have been drawn to providing the best Quality Care outcomes. Albert Lea provides a wonderful opportunity to combine my core beliefs together: quality community based and patient-centered care. I am honored to be part of this project.”

Heine received his undergraduate degree from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, and his MD from Mayo Medical School in Rochester.

Heine will see patients at 2580 Bridge St. in Albert Lea address beginning in August. Call 641-494-5308 to schedule an appointment.