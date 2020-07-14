Jason Attig

April 17, 1974-July 13, 2020

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Jason Attig, 46, Albert Lea, Minn., died Monday, July 13, in Regions Hospital Burn Unit.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Sunday, July 19, at Bonnerup Funeral Chapel in Albert Lea. Visitation will continue from 9:30-11 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m., Monday, July 20, at St. Theodore Catholic Church in Albert Lea. Masks are required.

