Maxine Rogness

July 25, 1930-July 27, 2020

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Maxine Rogness, 90, Albert Lea, Minn., died Monday, July 27, in Albert Lea.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at First Presbyterian Church in Albert Lea.

Arrangements by Bonnerup Funeral Service.