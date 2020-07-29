Paid political letter: Open house Saturday at Republican headquarters

This Saturday, Aug. 1, the Freeborn County Republican Party will be hosting our election headquarters open house from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 212 S. Broadway. We welcome anyone who is interested in supporting, learning more about and meeting our Republican candidates! We will have the Chill Joy Ice Cream Truck, a Freeborn County Fair favorite, serving ice cream during the open house. Speakers will include Rep. Peggy Bennett, state Senate candidate Gene Dornink, Minnesota House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt and others still to be announced! Please, join us for fun, information and ice cream. Our headquarters will be open most Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. At our headquarters, you will be able to learn more about our candidates, pick up yard signs for our candidates and have great conversations with other conservatives enthusiastic about electing Republicans up and down the ballot. We hope to see you there for a day of fun as we prepare to win in November!

Aaron Farris

Albert Lea