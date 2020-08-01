July 31, 2020

  • 72°

Parkinson’s support group disbands

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, July 31, 2020

The board of the Southern Minnesota Parkinson’s Support Group voted earlier this month to disband for multiple reasons tied to COVID-19.

The group previously met at the Senior Center, which remains closed because of the pandemic.

The group has been in place for at least 15 years.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials