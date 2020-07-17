Warrant issued in shooting

A warrant was issued Friday afternoon for the man who is believed to have shot another man in the arm Thursday morning in Albert Lea.

Arnoldo Barrientos Jr., 41, is wanted for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Albert Lea police stated Barrientos reportedly got into an argument with the victim at 7:22 a.m. Thursday at 1201 Gene Ave., and the victim was shot in the arm.

Police did not have an update on the man’s condition, but at the time of the shooting, the injury was thought to be not life-threatening.

Barrientos was known to the victim, and there is not believed to be any danger to the public.

