Robert Arnold Sr.

November 29, 1939 – July 23, 2020.

Robert “Bob” Arnold, Sr. succumbed to injuries received in a single-vehicle car accident on Tuesday, July 21. Bob was born and raised in Clear Lake, Iowa attending Clear Lake Community Schools. He left school to join the US Army. In 1960, following his tour of duty, he and his bride settled in Clear Lake. Bob worked a number of jobs over his life including working on the line at Iowa Beef Processors, and Wilson Foods. Never one to remain idle, he took on house painting and home remodeling jobs. He was a member and worked for the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club 2258 in Albert Lea for many years. Bob married the love of his life, Bonnie Rowe Aastrup, in 1971 and they made their home in Albert Lea, Minnesota for over the past forty years. They were inseparable and loved to travel to Texas, fishing, gambling, and going for ice cream. Through the Eagles Club, they found many lifelong friendships and it was the gateway for them to travel the United States, and to work closely with the Make a Wish Foundation. Bob loved a good joke, laughing, and making others laugh. He was always brimming with upbeat antics, and anyone around him was simply destined for a fun time! His gregarious nature will be greatly missed, and all who knew and loved him would surely agree – we would all benefit for some of his fun-loving energy to rub off on us. Bob is survived by his seven children: Danny (Abby) Aastrup Iowa Falls, IA; Jay (Paul) Aastrup Alta Loma, CA; Bob (Deb) Arnold Albert Lea, MN; Mike (Scarlet) Aastrup Ankeny, IA; Robynn Gudbaur, Noel, MO; Vickki (Mark) Kirchhoff Clear Lake, IA and Kelli (Brett) Smith Bella Vista, AR. He has sixteen grandchildren, and twenty-four great grand-children. He is also survived by Nancey Guhl, his re-discovered girlfriend from grade school, and his brother, Jerry Arnold – both of Clear Lake, IA. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Dorothy (Howe) Arnold of Clear Lake, and Bonnie, his wife of 44 years.

In accordance with Bob’s wishes, his body was cremated. A graveside memorial will be held in Clear Lake at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his honor to the Make a Wish Foundation https://mn.wish.org or the American Cancer Society https://donate3.cancer.org He would have made it to the pearly gates sooner but someone tied his shoes together while he was napping!