Robin Gudal: Day 25 is a turning point for us all

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

By the time you read this, day 25 will be in the rear view mirror by many days. Day 25 was a turning point for me. I had done well for 23 days, then day 24 hit and I was out of sorts. I wasn’t really sure why; it really wasn’t any different than the day prior, except it was, in a monumental way, different. I had planned a retreat for a few hours from my commitment to help a family member. I felt as if I was sneaking off somewhere but I wasn’t; this was planned. I felt, well, different and I just couldn’t put my finger on it. I felt maybe a bit lost, disconnected, numb but not sad, just off.

One devotion I read called such a feeling as a middle moment.

Perhaps 20% or less of our life includes outwardly obvious exploits for God, but there are thousands of these minutes in between. And they are minutes during which we receive the same invitation from God: Will you meet with me, right here? In 1 Thessalonians 5:16, Paul exhorts us to “pray without ceasing.” — A “Simple Practice for Experiencing God in the Middle Minutes of Your Day” by Sara Hagerty

The young man, Jae Easley is quoted: “My life feels like a puzzle, and one day I believe it might all fit together.”

“What are four walls, anyway? They are what they contain.” — The Lost Husband” movie

“Finding your life’s purpose can often feel just out of reach, a maybe someday revelation you hope to discover. But what if your purpose is already circling your feet, and the very things you’re meant to breathe life into are actually, remarkably, within reach?” — Magnolia Journal 2020

Day 25 I woke afresh, vibrant, ready to march onward; I had a renewed plan and purpose.

What will you do on your day 24? I challenge you to lean in, don’t give up, find purpose, push onward and upward. God has a purpose for your life! Are you fulfilling his purpose for his Kingdom and his people?

“Be careful how you live. You may be the only Bible some person ever reads.” — William J. Toms

Robin (Beckman) Gudal, intentional in life, is a wife, momma, nana, friend, and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.