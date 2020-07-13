Albert Lea man injured in shooting at Iowa campground

An Albert Lea man was injured Saturday evening when he was reportedly shot at Camp at the Woods Campground in Rock Falls, Iowa.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office stated Shawn Richard Darcy, 22, of Albert Lea, and Levi Ekwall, 21, of Stillwater were reportedly handling a 9 mm pistol “in an inappropriate manner” when it discharged, striking Darcy.

Darcy was transported by ambulance to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City for an injury deemed not life-threatening.

Alcohol was a contributing factor in the incident, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident remains under investigation.