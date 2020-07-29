July 29, 2020

Storage unit broken into and other reports

Police received a report at 8:23 a.m. Tuesday of a storage unit that was broken into at 401 Pilot St. License plates were believed to have been stolen. 

 

Suspicious person reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday of a suspicious person in a silver Nissan vehicle that was reportedly driving around his property multiple times in Hayward. 

 

Campaign signs stolen 

Police received a report at 9:04 a.m. Tuesday of political signs that were stolen at 1021 Skylark Lane. 

Campaign signs were reported missing from a yard at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday at 1701 Southview Lane. 

 

Counterfeit bill reported

A counterfeit $20 bill was reported at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday at 1820 Margaretha Ave. 

 

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at 201 W. Main St.

