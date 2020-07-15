Study shows current attitudes about wolves

A new study details the attitudes of Minnesota residents, livestock producers and deer hunters toward wolves and wolf management, according to a press release. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conducted the study in partnership with the University of Minnesota through the Minnesota Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit, to support the DNR’s update to the state’s wolf management plan.

Results of the survey will help in understanding how people and different groups think about wolves and wolf management. While there may not be agreement on all aspects of wolf management, there is strong support from Minnesotans in maintaining a wolf population. The study results are available on the DNR website.