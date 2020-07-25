Tee it Up for Campers golf tourney scheduled
The 20th annual Tee it Up for Campers four-person best shot golf tournament has been scheduled, according to a press release.
The tournament will start at 10 a.m. Aug. 8 at Oakview Golf Course in Freeborn. The entry fee is $55 per person, not including cart rentals. For more information contact Jim Beach at 507-391-3773 or Oakview Golf Club at 507-863-2288. Prizes will be given away. All proceeds will go to True Friends to support operations; maintain staff, buildings and horses; and ensure True Friends is able to serve individuals with disabilities when it is safe to do so, the release stated.
True Friends provides life-changing experiences that enhances independence and self-esteem for children and adults with disabilities, according to the release. Tee it Up has raised over $280,000 for campers, and in 2019 16 campers from Freeborn, Faribault and Waseca counties attended camp. Learn more and donate at truefriends.org/teeitup.
Hunters will have more opportunities to harvest deer this season
Hunters can start planning ahead for the deer season with the release of the 2020 Minnesota hunting and trapping regulations... read more