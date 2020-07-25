Tee it Up for Campers golf tourney scheduled

The 20th annual Tee it Up for Campers four-person best shot golf tournament has been scheduled, according to a press release.

The tournament will start at 10 a.m. Aug. 8 at Oakview Golf Course in Freeborn. The entry fee is $55 per person, not including cart rentals. For more information contact Jim Beach at 507-391-3773 or Oakview Golf Club at 507-863-2288. Prizes will be given away. All proceeds will go to True Friends to support operations; maintain staff, buildings and horses; and ensure True Friends is able to serve individuals with disabilities when it is safe to do so, the release stated.

True Friends provides life-changing experiences that enhances independence and self-esteem for children and adults with disabilities, according to the release. Tee it Up has raised over $280,000 for campers, and in 2019 16 campers from Freeborn, Faribault and Waseca counties attended camp. Learn more and donate at truefriends.org/teeitup.