This Week in History: Apollo 11 command module truck passes through Albert Lea

Local

July 30, 2010: The Albert Lea Fire Department was selected to receive a $1 million federal grant for the purchase of new emergency communications equipment. The Assistance to Firefighters grant came as emergency responders across the country were upgrading equipment.

July 29, 1970: Albert Lea received a grant of $7,025 for development of a 40-acre expansion of Edgewater Park. The grant was part of more than $740,000 released by Gov. Harold LeVander and the Legislative Advisory Committee used for park acquisition and development around the state.

July 28, 1970: A truck holding the Apollo 11 command module Columbia that took man to the moon passed through Albert Lea on its way to the state capitol.

National

2016: Hillary Clinton became the first woman to be nominated for president by a major political party at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

2013: Ariel Castro, the man who’d imprisoned three women in his Cleveland home, subjecting them to a decade of rapes and beatings, pleaded guilty to 937 counts in a deal to avoid the death penalty. (Castro later committed suicide in prison.)

1996: Terror struck the Atlanta Olympics as a pipe bomb exploded at Centennial Olympic Park, directly killing one person and injuring 111. (Anti-government extremist Eric Rudolph later pleaded guilty to the bombing, exonerating security guard Richard Jewell, who had been wrongly suspected.)

1990: President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act.

July 27, 1974: The House Judiciary Committee voted 27-11 to adopt the first of three articles of impeachment against President Richard Nixon, charging he had personally engaged in a course of conduct designed to obstruct justice in the Watergate case.

1962: Movie star Marilyn Monroe, 36, was found dead in her Los Angeles home; her death was ruled a probable suicide from “acute barbiturate poisoning.”

1953: The Korean War armistice was signed at Panmunjom, ending three years of fighting.

1943: President Franklin D. Roosevelt announced the end of coffee rationing, which had limited people to one pound of coffee every five weeks since it began in Nov. 1942.