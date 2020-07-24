Vikings get entire 15-player draft class under contract

EAGAN — The Minnesota Vikings will begin training camp with their entire 15-player draft class under contract after finalizing rookie deals Thursday, including first-round picks Justin Jefferson and Jeff Gladney.

The Vikings announced they signed Jefferson, the wide receiver from LSU taken 22nd overall, and Gladney, the cornerback from TCU who went 31st overall, as well as 12 other picks. Seventh-round quarterback Nate Stanley of Iowa signed his contract earlier this summer. The 15 selections were the most in the NFL since the draft was shortened to seven rounds in 1994.

The 6-foot-1, 202-pound Jefferson will compete for the No. 2 wide receiver spot on the depth chart behind Adam Thielen. The 5-foot-10, 191-pound Gladney will be in line to start at cornerback with Mike Hughes.