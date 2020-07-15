Youth scholarships available

The Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Livestock Breeders’ Association are both invested in the educational endeavors of young adults from greater Minnesota, according to a press release. Despite the cancellation of the 2020 Minnesota State Fair, both organizations will continue to offer scholarship opportunities this August. Deserving youth are selected based on their leadership and achievement in youth livestock programs, as well as their involvement in the local community.

The Minnesota State Fair Scholarship was established in 1994 and awards 20 scholarships of $1,000 each. Since its inception, nearly $500,000 has been awarded. This year the Minnesota State Fair Scholarships are being funded by the Minnesota State Fair Foundation. Additionally, Christensen Farms, one of the largest family-owned pork producers in the nation, has made available an additional $1,000 scholarship called the Christensen Family Scholarship. These scholarships will be made available to rural youth or those enrolled in an agriculture program in 2019-20. The application process for the Minnesota State Fair Scholarship and the Christensen Family Scholarship is the same and must be submitted online by 4:30 p.m. Aug. 3. Information about these scholarships can be found at mnstatefair.org/about-the-fair/awards-and-recognition/

The Minnesota Livestock Breeders’ Association, in conjunction with Minnesota 4-H and the 4-H Auction Committee, will award in excess of $60,000 in scholarships to 4-H members furthering their education and working toward a post-secondary degree at an accredited college or university. To apply, applicants must have completed high school by 2020 or earlier and be attending college for the 2020-21 school year. More than $500,000 has been awarded over the lifetime of this program. Applications must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Aug. 1. More information about these scholarships can be found at mnpurpleribbonauction.org.