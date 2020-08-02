2 cited after report of fight and other reports
Police cited Aung Htay Win, 18, and a juvenile for fifth-degree assault after receiving a report at 9:29 p.m. Tuesday of juveniles fighting in the area of Frank Avenue and James Avenue.
Car fire reported
Police received a report of a car on fire at 7:02 a.m. Tuesday at 2200 W. Ninth St.
Man arrested on warrant
Police arrested Anthony Michael Whelan on warrant for multiple charges at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday at 500 Frank Ave.
